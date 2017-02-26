Mobile
Women’s Heritage Walk honours Emirati traditions

The annual Women’s Heritage Walk that honours Emirati traditions by following an ancient path travelled twice a year, offers a wealth of experiences

  • Participants huddled together in a tent at night before they were evacuated because of bad weather.Image Credit: Sarvy Geranpayeh/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Picture credit: Marie Jegaden
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Who would have thought that a simple walk in the desert could transform lives? When 50 women, comprising Emiratis and multinational expatriates, come together to walk 125km from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi, they discovered that it really can change lives.

The annual Women’s Heritage Walk started three years ago and has had phenomenal success. The aim of the walk is simple — provide an opportunity for women from all walks of life to get a glimpse of the role Emirati women played back in the day when they had to travel on foot, and with camels, with their families between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, a trip that took place twice a year, with the change of season.

