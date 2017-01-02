Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Why coffee costs so much in Dubai

Sky-high demand from residents shows no sign of losing steam

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A cappuccino from one of Dubai’s countless cafes costs more on average than in nearly all of the world’s most expensive cities.

User-compiled data last year on price comparison site Numbeo, showed that a cappuccino bought in Dubai cost an average of Dh16.46. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, ranked as the city with the world’s highest cost of living, the same cappuccino costs only Dh16.

Among the top ten cities on the list, put together by New York-based consultancy Mercer, just two cities — Zurich and Kinshasa — had dearer coffee.

If you live in the latter, which is the Congo’s incongruously costly capital, you will have to shell out the eye-watering sum of Dh23.25 for a brew.

Back in Dubai, industry professionals and experts say that the large numbers of wealthy expats, coupled with foaming demand, have caused the perk in prices.

Long a cultural ritual for both Emiratis and Westerners, people in the city tend to drink more of the beverage, according to a spokesman for Eurocoffee, one of the UAE’s largest distributors.

“High consumption [and] demand for coffee is linked to high income levels,” said Roshan Galani. His firm supplies the popular Italian Lavazza brand to around 500 coffee outlets across the UAE.

Hot hospitality

Both disposable incomes and demand for high-quality coffee rose over 2015 and 2016, a report by Euromonitor noted. The market research firm noted a surge in licences issued to UAE cafes in the same period.

A “strong presence” of Arab expats in the UAE has also boosted sales of freshly roasted takeaway beans, noted Gil Barcelon, a Euromonitor analyst. “Arabic culture dictates that as a sign of hospitality and welcome, one should serve coffee to guests,” he added.

For coffee lovers, the high price of the habit shows no sign of losing steam. And while a syrupy-sweet cup of milky Nescafe can be bought at cafeterias around the city for Dh2 or less, many residents prefer more upscale brews at Western chains.

“If you appreciate the taste of strong coffee, it’s good to go outside to get it,” said Mounir, a Tunisian expat, who sips an espresso at Caffe Nero outlet in Dubai.

“I’ve been to New York and London, and I have noticed [coffee] is more expensive than in Dubai,” he added.

For others, drinking high-priced coffee is just a cost of doing business.

“Where I come from, we’re more tea drinkers,” said Shahid, a sharp-suited financial adviser who nurses a Starbucks latte while he waits for a meeting with a prospective customer.

He laughs. “But in front of clients, you have to have coffee.”

More from Culture

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Culture

16 new murals on 2nd December Street
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject