UAE obstacle race Sandstorm postponed

The decision to set it for later date was made in response to large demand for participation

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A new date has been announced for the Sandstorm Marmoum obstacle race organised by Dubai Holding.

The family race will now be held on February 10 at the Al Qudra Lakes, within the Al Marmoum Conservation Reserve Dubai, organisers said.

The decision to postpone the event was made in response to the large demand for participation from across the UAE and beyond, Dubai Holding said in a statement. The race was earlier scheduled to be held on January 27.

The statement also said the new date provides those who were unable to register an extended opportunity to join the highly anticipated family event, which is the largest obstacle race in the UAE.

The race is set across 5km and 10km distances through four terrains — rock, sand, water and mud — with more than 30 unique obstacles that blend perfectly into a backdrop of sand dunes, lakes, greenery and wildlife right in the heart of Dubai’s desert landscape.

Sandstorm will also include a dedicated Race Village facility, which will offer a range of entertainment and leisure activities for race participants and families.

The event, organised under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is one of the many initiatives that Dubai Holding Corporate Wellness Programme supports to promote a healthier, happier and more active nation.

