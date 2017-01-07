UAE is role model of inter-faith tolerance: Nahyan
ABU DHABI: Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, has noted that the UAE has become a role model for inter-faith tolerance and coexistence among religions.
He added that the country has a wise leadership, rich culture, long heritage, and deep-rooted values and traditions that support its ongoing development and progress in the world.
“The country rejects hatred, violence, or defamation of religions,” he said, while attending Christmas celebrations at St Anthony Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Also in attendance were Shaikh Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Ali Al Hashemi, adviser for religious and judicial affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Wael Al Sayed Mohammad Gad, Ambassador of Egypt to the UAE; Reverend Anthony Michael and Reverend Bishoy Fakhri, pastors of the Cathedral Church in Abu Dhabi, as well as others.
Shaikh Nahyan expressed his pleasure at attending the event on Christmas Eve, pointing out that the occasion is an opportunity to learn moral lessons and understand the noble values of the day.
“The annual celebration represents the UAE’s role in embracing residents of different religions and beliefs, and in being a role model of peaceful coexistence and creative diversity among residents in the country,” he noted.
The minister further added, “While celebrating at the Coptic Church in Abu Dhabi, we are honouring and celebrating Egypt’s long history, resilient civilisation and its stature, regionally and globally.”
