UAE is role model of inter-faith tolerance: Nahyan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE is role model of inter-faith tolerance: Nahyan

UAE rejects hatred, violence and defamation, Nahyan says

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, has noted that the UAE has become a role model for inter-faith tolerance and coexistence among religions.

He added that the country has a wise leadership, rich culture, long heritage, and deep-rooted values and traditions that support its ongoing development and progress in the world.

“The country rejects hatred, violence, or defamation of religions,” he said, while attending Christmas celebrations at St Anthony Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Also in attendance were Shaikh Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Ali Al Hashemi, adviser for religious and judicial affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Wael Al Sayed Mohammad Gad, Ambassador of Egypt to the UAE; Reverend Anthony Michael and Reverend Bishoy Fakhri, pastors of the Cathedral Church in Abu Dhabi, as well as others.

Shaikh Nahyan expressed his pleasure at attending the event on Christmas Eve, pointing out that the occasion is an opportunity to learn moral lessons and understand the noble values of the day.

“The annual celebration represents the UAE’s role in embracing residents of different religions and beliefs, and in being a role model of peaceful coexistence and creative diversity among residents in the country,” he noted.

The minister further added, “While celebrating at the Coptic Church in Abu Dhabi, we are honouring and celebrating Egypt’s long history, resilient civilisation and its stature, regionally and globally.”

Expand

Share your views

More from Culture

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNABU DHABI
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNNahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGN
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Culture

Friendly-radars to only alert speeding drivers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car