Sharjah Light Festival off to brilliant start

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah Light Festival off to brilliant start

10-day event will host light shows on iconic buildings

  • Opening of the 7th consecutive year the Sharjah Light festival on Masjid Al Noor.Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
  • Opening of the 7th consecutive year the Sharjah Light festival on Masjid Al Taqwa.Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
  • Opening of the 7th consecutive year the Sharjah Light festival on Masjid Al NoorImage Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The Sharjah Light Festival started on Thursday night with a brilliant show on the exterior of the University City Hall in University City.

The seventh annual festival, organised by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, will run for 10 days until February 11, covering 13 locations across the emirate. It is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Daily shows will be taking place from 6pm till 11pm on weekdays, and till midnight on weekends. The shows will be held everyday from 6pm to 6.35pm and from 7.30pm to 8.15pm to observe Maghrib (sunset) and Isha (night) prayers, respectively.

Moreover, the Buhairah Corniche road between Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Majaz Amphitheatre will be closed for the daily parade from 9pm to 9.45pm every evening, from Friday to February 11.

The festival uses the buildings of Sharjah as a canvas for dynamic light shows, highlighting their Islamic as well as modern architecture. The event features large-scale light installations and projections — some accompanied by music — all celebrating Sharjah as a creative and cultural hub in the Middle East.

The seventh Sharjah Light Festival will cover 13 different locations spread across the emirate, including University City Hall, Cultural Palace, Al Noor Mosque, Al Taqwa Mosque, and Al Qasba, in addition to the interactive light shows in the Palm Garden and the parade on the Khalid Lagoon Corniche.

Other locations around the emirate include Kalba University, Khor Fakkan University, Dibba Mosque, Al Dhaid Mosque, and Masjid Shaikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi in Dibba. The Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies is also joining the festivities for the first time this year.

Over the years, the Sharjah Light Festival has succeeded in attracting thousands of visitors each year. The 2016 edition drew in more than 560,000 visitors from the UAE and abroad, while social media channels recorded 2.8 million interactions, according to Google Analytics.

Also new this year will be enhanced 3D effects of video-mapping onto the buildings and touchscreen options enabling visitors to control the multimedia content projected onto some of the sites.

There is no fee to enjoy the colourful shows and displays at the locations.

This year, there will also be competitions, including one for the best picture of the festival on Instagram. The prize and other details will be announced soon.

Sharjah Light Festival 2017

  1. February 2 to 11
  2. 6pm to 11pm on weekdays
  3. 6pm to midnight on weekends

Locations:

University City Hall, Cultural Palace, Al Noor Mosque, Al Taqwa Mosque, Al Qasba (internal facades), Palm Garden, Khalid Lagoon Corniche, Kalba University, Khor Fakkan University, Dibba Mosque, Masjid Shaikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi in Dibba, Al Dhaid Mosque, Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies.

More from Culture

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Google
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Culture

Sharjah Light Festival off to a brilliant start
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa