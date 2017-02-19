Shaikh Zayed Book Award contenders revealed
ABU DHABI: The Shaikh Zayed Book Award committee on Sunday announced the shortlisted candidates in two of its categories: Literature and Children’s Literature.
The announcement follows the conclusion of a series of meetings held by the Scientific Committee in Abu Dhabi to assess reports submitted by the judging panel per category and the evaluation of nominated works.
The selected works in literature included three narrative works: ‘Alwah’ (Tablets) by Lebanese author Rashid Al Daif (2016), Khareef al Bara’a’ (The Autumn of Innocence) by Lebanese author Abbas Beydoun (2016), and Fi Fami Lu’lu’a’ (A Pearl in My Mouth) by Emirati author Maisoon Saqer (2016).
Titles under the heading of Children’s Literature included: ‘Al Manzel Al Azraq’ (The Blue House) by Egyptian author Samah Ezzat (Dar Al Banan, Lebanon 2016), ‘Bila qubba’a’ (Hatless) by Lateefa Buti from Kuwait (Seedan Media, Kuwait 2015); and ‘Al Zi’ba Um Kaseb’ (Umm Kaseb, the She-Wolf) by Syrian Lina Al Hasan (Hakaya - Lebanon 2016).
The Shaikh Zayed Book Award announced its long-listed titles in earlier press releases. The rest of the short-lists are scheduled for announcement over the coming weeks, paving the way to announcing winners and the grand award ceremony celebrating the winning achievements in April.