Shaikh Mohammad marks start of UAE's Month of Reading

Shaikh Mohammad marks beginning of UAE's Month of Reading

Dubai: The UAE’s Month of Reading, which falls on March of every year, has begun in the UAE today.

Speaking on this occasion, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on his twitter page “Today marks the beginning of the UAE’s Month of Reading at our schools, universities and facilities. We wish all every success and reading will remain the cornerstone that we lay to establish a generation that leads the future”.

“I was very pleased with the results of the Arab Reading Challenge up to March 2017. The number of students hiked to six million in 40,000 schools across 15 Arab counties. The Reading Challenges does create hope”, he tweeted.

“We have 75,000 supervisors overseeing six million students so that we ensure that each one is going to read 50 books over the course of the Academic year. Our civilization’s resumptions begins in schools. My thanks for the UAE Ministry of Education’s teamwork who doubled the number of participating students in the UAE from 160,000 one year ago to 303,000 today. I am proud of you and your work”.