Persian delights at Global Village

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Persian delights at Global Village

Visitors to one of the outdoor festival park’s bustling pavilions can shop for authentic carpets, spices and art

Image Credit: Supplied
Crockery, Persian carpets and saffron imported from Iran are top draws at the pavilion.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Carpets, tea, art, nuts and spices are just some of the items on sale at the Iran pavilion at Global Village.

Through a grand entrance modelled on an ancient Persian civilisation, visitors can view and shop for a wide variety of authentic products imported from Iran.

The Iran pavilion is one of the 75 countries represented across 30 pavilions — and one of the busiest.

A booth selling saffron tea, walnuts, almonds, figs, pomegranates, and apricots said that most of their customers came from the UAE or Saudi Arabia.

“Some [come] back every season especially to purchase from us,” said Rida Hassan Norozi, a seller at the Hai Fai nuts shop.

The shop also sells sweets, including nougat, pureed sesame seeds, and sugar-coated pistachios, from a firm back in Iran that has operated for more than 100 years.

Other products on sale at the pavilion include 3D paintings by Semen Tagyk, an artist who has sold her works at Global Village for 18 years.

Several loyal customers from the US and Europe who come to Global Village specifically to buy her paintings, she said.

Some of the pavilion’s most popular products are Iran’s most iconic export: colourful, silky Persian carpets.

These carpets are Iran’s cultural inheritance and considered to be pieces of art, said Mohammad Zahid, a carpet merchant at the pavilion.

They are distinct in their details and inscriptions, using silk threads and natural wool. Some shops there display antique rugs that date back to more than 1,000 years.

Timings and tickets

  • Global Village is open from 4pm to midnight from Saturday to Wednesday and 4pm to 1am on Thursday-Friday and public holidays.
  • Mondays are family and ladies only days.
  • Entry tickets cost Dh15
  • Global Village runs till April 8.

More from Culture

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Culture

Nearly a century of fondness for India
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs