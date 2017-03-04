Italian artist wins Dubai Canvas 3D Art award

Dubai: Brand Dubai on Saturday announced the winners of the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award, the world’s first award that recognises excellence in 3D art, at a ceremony at the Dubai Canvas Festival.

Tony Cuboliquido was named the first place winner while Danila Shmelev and Leon Keer were named the second and third place winners respectively. Tomotero Saito won the People’s Choice Award, which was decided based on public votes.

The jury of the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award named the winners after evaluating 25 shortlisted artworks for creativity, technique, composition and design, command of the medium, and the artist’s interpretation of the theme of happiness.

According to the jury, the innocent, playful, dynamic and interactive qualities of Italian artist Tony Cuboliquido’s winning work captures the theme of happiness. Russian artist Danila Shmelev’s second placed work engages in a deep philosophical exploration of the meaning of happiness and how we perceive it, while Dutch artist Leon Keer’s third-placed artwork perfectly combines traditional elements of street painting with the application of precise mathematical calculations to create an engaging optical illusion, the jury said.

All the works shortlisted for the Award are being displayed at the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival 2017, which began in City Walk last Sunday. The award and festival are organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with Meraas, one of Dubai’s leading holding companies.

Mona Al Merri, Director General of GDMO said: “The award’s theme of happiness evoked an exceptional creative response from the participating artists. The shortlisted artworks demonstrated a range of unique creative perspectives and innovative techniques. The quality of art that the award attracted reflects Dubai’s rising status as a cultural hub that provides a supportive and inspiring environment for artists to showcase their work. The Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival also created a wonderful space for the artists shortlisted in the award to engage with the wider public, a process that always enriches art.”

A visitor poses with the artwork by Dutch artist Leon Keer. Photo Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Maitha Bu Humaid, director of Brand Dubai, said: “The award generated significant interest from the global 3D art world. Over 80 per cent of the international community of accomplished 3D artists submitted entries for the award. The winning and shortlisted artists represent the cream of global 3D art. Apart from recognising great artistic work, the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award seeks to raise interest and appreciation for this unique art form. We will continue building on the success of the first edition of the award to foster excellence in 3D art as well as further enhance the development of Dubai’s cultural and artistic landscape.”

Apart from the prize money awarded to the winners, the other shortlisted artists received $5,000 (Dh18,360) each as a token of appreciation for their participation and artistic contribution to the festival.

Members of the award jury panel included Mona Bin Kalli, director of Shaikha Manal Cultural Office; Pablo Del Val, international director of Art Dubai; Mohammad Saeed Al Hareb, creator of the popular animated Emirati TV series Freej and chairman of Lammtara Art Production; Dr Nazneen Shafi, the executive director of Engage ME; and Mike Kothuis, co-founder of the World Street Painting Festival.

All the works shortlisted for the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award, together with the works of four Emirati artists, are being displayed at the Dubai Canvas Festival taking place in City Walk from March 1 to 7, 2017.

Winners

First: Tony Cuboliquido, Italy

Second: Danila Shmelev, Russia

Third: Leon Keer, Netherlands

People’s Choice: Tomotero Saito, Japan