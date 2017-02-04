Get jammed with food trucks this month

Dubai’s appetite for street food is growing and the Truckers DXB movement is all set to host a variety of even

Dubai’s appetite for street food is growing and the Truckers DXB movement is all set to host a variety of even Image Credit:

Dubai’s appetite for street food is growing and the Truckers DXB movement is all set to host a variety of even

Dubai’s appetite for street food is growing and the Truckers DXB movement is all set to host a variety of even Image Credit:

Dubai’s appetite for street food is growing and the Truckers DXB movement is all set to host a variety of even

Dubai’s appetite for street food is growing and the Truckers DXB movement is all set to host a variety of even Image Credit:

Dubai’s appetite for street food is growing and the Truckers DXB movement is all set to host a variety of even

Dubai’s appetite for street food is growing and the Truckers DXB movement is all set to host a variety of even Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai’s appetite for street food is growing and the Truckers DXB movement is all set to host a variety of events to serve gourmet cuisine to foodies who love to eat from trucks in the coming months.

The meals-on-wheels movement in Dubai, which started off with just eight trucks in December 2015, has now grown to 40 trucks serving food in a festive atmosphere at various locations, according to Alexandre Teodoresco, cultural entrepreneur and founder of Truckers DXB.

Speaking to Gulf News, he said the new culinary concept that he introduced in Dubai inspired other players in the market so much so that the emirate now has an entire food truck market stationed on its main highway.

The cultural entrepreneur, who was behind the introduction of Street Nights, Food Truck Jam, Truckers DXB, and Street Food Market DXB, said his idea was to create an innovative platform for the small, home-grown brands to remain in the market.

“The response that we received was so amazing that many people joined the bandwagon. But, there is a difference between us at Truckers DXB and the big guys. We are the home-grown entrepreneurs with a unique concept whereas they have all big brands with expensive designs.”

At TruckersDXB, Teodoresco said, customers get to see the owners and interact with them, making it an inter-personal affair. Fusion recipes and music that enthralls the whole family are also highlights of these trucks, he said.

“Nepalese and Japanese, Indian and Lebanese, Goan and Mexican … you can see all such great fusion food over here. While the adults are relaxing, the little ones can run freely on the grass and take part in activities tailored for kids. It is an ambience of backyard gourmet party entirely different from the routine mall culture here.”

Each food truck in the group belongs to a separate owner. While some have their own central kitchen, others have made arrangements with other kitchens to do the initial preparation of their food items. This is to comply with the Dubai Municipality’s rule that food trucks should only do the final preparation on site in the trucks and should have the main cooking done at a central kitchen.

Since the municipal rules do not allow food trucks to roam around and sell food on roads, parks and beaches, Teodoresco said, Truckers DXB hosts a variety of events every weekend in winter months at different locations.

“So far we have hosted 20 events and we have had around 80,000 food lovers attending our events from all the venues. When we held a desert event, we managed to get around 5,000 people in the middle of nowhere in the desert.”

Starting from February, a series of Food Truck Jam events will be run through Dubai and Abu Dhabi [see the box]. Now in its second season, guests will discover new luscious green playgrounds with 15 food trucks parked in each venue housing beverages, live performances, and a Truckers Market featuring 25 local vendors selling quirky handmade crafts and jewellery.

Some of the food trucks that are participating are: Calle Tacos, Copperwood, Toasted, The Shebi, Sir Loin & Sons, Yumtingz, Gobai, among others.

A beach event at Jebel Ali by the end of February and an event on the boardwalk of Dubai Canal on the third weekend of March as part of Dubai Food Festival will offer new avenues for residents and visitors to enjoy street food from these food trucks.

“Truckers DXB seeks to build a culinary culture in the UAE putting spotlight on our home-grown talents. Through Food Truck Jam, we provide them with a platform to showcase their skills and creativity,” said Teodoresco.

“We also seek to build a community of authentic food and music lovers like us and for those who want to have fun with simple things in life. For example, picnic mats are available on sale at the venue but we encourage guests to bring their own mats, blankets and chairs,” he added.

Managed by events management company Core ME, Food Truck Jam is open to families of all ages and entry is free. More information can be seen at https://www.truckers.ae/

Food Truck Jams this month

February 11: From 5 to 11pm, Emirates Golf Club

February 17: From 4 to 11pm, Abu Dhabi Golf Club

February 18: From 5 to 11pm, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

February 25: From 5 to 11pm, Emirates Golf Club