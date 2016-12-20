Mobile
First falconry school inaugurated in Al Ain

School seeks to increase awareness of the value of falconry as an art and asset

Gulf News
 

Al Ain: The Mohammad Bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School, the first institution in the world to teach original Arab falconry traditions, rules and ethics, was officially inaugurated yesterday (Tuesday) in Al Ain City.

Named after His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the project was launched in 2014 to educate future generations about the deep-rooted heritage and history of the UAE and the wider Arabian Peninsula.

The school seeks to increase awareness of the value of falconry as an art and asset of the common human heritage, said Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region and President of the Emirates Falconers’ Club (EFC).

The inauguration, marked by welcoming the first batch of students to the new school, is a “historic event” and a “proud addition” to the UAE’s achievements, said Majed Ali Al Mansouri, executive director of EFC.

“The opening of the school, purpose-built according to the world’s highest standards and specifications, is part of what the UAE continues to offer to the world. Soon, it will be an educational lighthouse for all types of heritage,” he added.

Theoretical lessons and practical training will be given in the open in the desert using state-of-the-art educational tools and methods to underline the school’s commitment to the authentic traditions and rules of Arab falconry and physiognomy, Al Mansouri noted.

