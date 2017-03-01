Exhibition of modern and contemporary Arab art opens in Paris

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Exhibition of modern and contemporary Arab art opens in Paris

Exhibition of modern, contemporary art from the Arab world presented by Barjeel Art Foundation at the Institut du Monde Arabe

  • Exhibition with over 80 works of modern and contemporary Arab art opens in Paris.Image Credit: Supplied
  • The exhibition in Paris includes more than 80 works from the Barjeel Art Foundation’s Collection in Sharjah. IImage Credit: Supplied
 

Paris: Chefs-D’oeuvre De L’art Moderne Et Contemporain Arabe (Masterpieces Of Modern and Contemporary Arab Art), has been inaugurated at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris on Sunday.

The exhibition of over 80 works from the Barjeel Art Foundation’s Collection in Sharjah was opened by Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Madhed Hareb Al Khaiili, the UAE Ambassador to France, Jack Lang, President of the Institut du Monde Arabe and Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation.

Curated by Philippe van Cauteren, Artistic Director of S.M.A.K. Belgium, and Karim Sultan, Curator at Barjeel Art Foundation, this exhibition explores the act of exhibition-making and the role that a collection has in the construction of art history, with an emphasis on Arab Modern and Contemporary art.

Chefs-D’oeuvre De L’art Moderne Et Contemporain Arabe highlights the role of the collection in defining artworks as "masterpieces".

The exhibition draws attention to this phenomenon, displaying major works from the collection alongside works by lesser well-known artists. 

The exhibition aims to illustrate the methods that occur behind the scenes during the presentation and the conservation of artworks in an exhibition.

Referencing Achraf Touloub’s Le Visage du Monde / Surat Al-ard from the Barjeel Art Foundation Collection, van Cauteren will examine the idea that the discourse of art has been monopolised by an almost exclusively Western view — one that he aims to avoid during the curation of this exhibition.

Meticulous selection

The artworks within the exhibition have been meticulously selected, but independently of their position in art, national or cultural history.

As a result, the curatorial approach is a reconstruction of the conditions within institutions, such as the Barjeel Art Foundation, placing importance upon presentation, conservation and personal reflection.

The exhibition is split into two sections: a room which brings together leading artists from the collection in an archetypal museum scenography (‘white cube’ format); and a second space focused on presenting the ‘back rooms’ of the museum.

The works in this second room appear as objects of study, granting the visitor a rare intimate experience with these works.

The exhibition will also include a selection of documents, works, photographs, notes and letters from the Barjeel Art Foundation and its founder Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi.

Major artists such as Adel Abdessemed, Hassan Sharif, Mohammed Cherkaoui, Marwan Kassab Bachi, Kader Attia, Rachid Koraichi, Chafic Abboud, Asim Abu Shakra, Shakir Hassan Al-Said, Achraf Touloub and Etel Adnan will be exhibited alongside their peers.

More from Culture

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Culture

Dubai Canvas 2017 at City Walk
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators