Dubai Street Museum project draws arts students

Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is inviting UAE fine arts students to take part in the Dubai Street Museum project to work with famous mural painters from around the world, the organisation said on Sunday.

The project is being jointly implemented by Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality and was created to highlight “the UAE’s unique history, heritage, achievements and aspirations through public artworks”.

Students involved in the first phase of the project will help morph Dubai’s streets into an open-air art museum.

The first phase of the project was implemented on ‘2nd of December Street’ (formerly Al Diyafa street), in coordination with fine arts departments of various universities in the UAE, who nominated and selected the students.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, project manager of the Dubai Street Museum project, said that Brand Dubai is seeking maximum benefits for students.

“Brand Dubai is keen to ensure that students participate in all its projects, and to enable them to learn the maximum by interacting with international artists. For instance, we invited a large number of students during the first and second edition of Dubai Canvas festival, and we have also organised a number of workshops and conferences to help them learn from famous artists, and about trends and techniques which will help them refine their artistic talent,” Al Suwaidi said in a statement.

Al Suwaidi hailed the interaction between fine arts students and participating artists, adding that the next phase of the project will provide the opportunity for more students to participate.