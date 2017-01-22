Dubai International Airport to stage CATS for #musicDXB
DUBAI: Passengers travelling through Dubai International, DXB, will be treated to live performances from CATS the Musical, as part of Dubai Airports’ ongoing initiative, #musicDXB.
Selected cast members from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s globally-renowned musical, playing at Dubai Opera until January 28, will perform two shows for #musicDXB on January 24, at 1 pm (B-Gates) and 2.15 pm (A-Gates) in Dubai International. Performers in the airport shows will include Joanna Ampil, who plays the iconic role of Grizabella.
Launched in November 2015, Dubai Airports’ groundbreaking concert series #musicDXB has created the world’s largest stage, in which millions of global travellers are entertained through the universal language of music.
The #musicDXB team sources incredible talent from around the world, from rising regional stars to major international acts, including Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jack Pack, X-Factor Arabia winner Hamza Hawsawi and Australian soul singer, Grace, who recorded her debut album with Quincy Jones.