Authors visit Etihad Museum, pay tributes to UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Authors visit Etihad Museum, pay tributes to UAE

Nahyan welcomes writers to the formal launch of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

  • Authors gather for a group photograph on the amphitheatre steps inside the cavernous marbled interior of EtiImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
  • Francis MatthewImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Authors tour Etihad Museum’s interactive exhibits highlighting the December 2, 1971 unification of the UAE andImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
  • Authors tour Etihad Museum’s interactive exhibits highlighting the December 2, 1971 unification of the UAE andImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
  • Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al NahyanImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A gala reception at Etihad Museum on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for many of the 184 authors from 33 countries attending the ninth edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

And by all accounts, wordsmiths gleaned a far deeper understanding of Dubai’s rise from the dunes after touring the museum’s interactive exhibits highlighting the December 2, 1971 unification of the UAE and beyond.

Authors visited the adjacent Union House, where the UAE declaration was signed, and were entertained by an authentic Emirati drumming performance on the museum’s vast esplanade.

In keynote dinner remarks, Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, said the UAE dream continues its “multi-cultural journey at this global crossroads”.

“Imagination and creativity inspire journeys,” said Al Nahyan, adding that the founding of the UAE in 1971 was the start of a new story “that is still being written today”.

He thanked authors for their works and encouraged them to continue the penning of literary journeys.

“Thank you all for thinking, imagining, creating and writing. Our journeys need you. We welcome you to Dubai and to the United Arab Emirates with great enthusiasm and deep respect,” Al Nahyan said.

Later, in an evening dinner dubbed “Love Letters to Dubai”, longtime Dubai luminaries shared heart-warming recollections of early days of Dubai to give authors a more intimate feel of the yesteryears of the emirate.

Isobel Abulhoul, Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, said the official launch of the nine-day festival was held midway through the week to accommodate all authors attending early and latter days of the event ending on March 11.

Hosting the gathering at Etihad Museum was a novel way of extending Dubai’s hospitality to give authors a deeper sense of place and people, she said.

“Today is about a sense of place, a sense of the journey that the country has come on, that we have all come on,” Abulhoul told Gulf News.

Scottish author Paul MacAlindin said that after a day of touring the city and Etihad Museum, he had a more personal grasp of the country and its people.

“I think it’s fascinating with its interactivity that shows the scale of ambition at the start of the UAE’s history and how they modelled it similar to the European Union,” MacAlindin said.

London broadcaster Georgina Godwin, host of ‘Meet the Writers’, said she was impressed with the festival’s hospitality and the meshing of the gala launch with the country’s history.

“It’s extraordinary, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Godwin said. “The festival has been extremely well organised.”

Authors gathered for a historic group photograph taken on the amphitheatre steps inside the cavernous marbled interior of Etihad Museum before making their way to the outdoor Emirati buffet dinner beneath the giant UAE flag rippling high atop the 123-metre-tall flagpole.

Emirati and expatriate luminaries reflected on the role the emirate and the UAE has played in making their lives meaningful from a time more than 40 years ago when Dubai was once a small desert outpost with big dreams.

Eminent author Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Speaker and member of the UAE Federal National Council, reflected upon his five years of study at Syracuse University and “his shock at seeing New York City, its big skyscrapers”.

“I thought to myself: Can we have something similar to that? Can we come in a small way to that human experiment in architecture and culture?

“After 45 years, you can see for yourself the skyscrapers here, I will not take them as a sign of achievement unless they come hand in hand with great cultural achievement.”

Al Murr said the UAE’s modern skylines have been more than matched with a phalanx of new art, history and modern museums built from Sharjah and Dubai to Abu Dhabi that have brought the country to the forefront of cultural enlightenment.

Love Letters to the UAE

Dubai: An impressive array of longtime contributors to Dubai’s social, educational and cultural growth shared their thoughts over dinner, reciting brief, three-minute “love letters” penned especially for the occasion.

Speakers included Sultan Al Qassemi, social commentator; Julia Johnston, children’s author; Fatma Al Merri, CEO of Dubai Schools Agency; Alison Collins, founder of The Majilis Art Gallery; Ali Mustafa, film director; Francis Matthew, Gulf News Editor-at-Large; Lady Flanagan, wife of Sir Maurice Flanagan, founding CEO of Emirates Airline; and Dr Rafia Obaid Ghubash, founder of The Women’s Museum.

A few excerpts:

Lady Flanagan

“One day in 1977, my husband Maurice came home to say we were moving to Dubai ... ‘Only for two years,’ he said, ‘I have been seconded to the Dubai government.’ Forty years later, as you can see, I am still here. Sadly without my dear husband who died two years ago. He worked until he was 85 as executive vice-chairman of the Emirates Airline and Group because Dubai believes that old age brings wisdom and not decrepitude. First reason to love the place.”

Julia Johnston

“Do you remember when we never even heard of Dubai? None of our friends had heard of you either. And we had to search for you on a map. It seems incredible now that you are such a celebrity now and the whole world knows about you. I remember that first moment in 1975 as I stepped from the plane late at night and was hit by a blast of air so hot it made me reel.”

Alison Collins

“The house itself [The Majilis Art Gallery in Al Fahidi] embraces everyone who enters through its generous open doors, be they artists, art lovers, scientists, politicians or taxi drivers. Here is a level ground where people can just be. That has to be the core of our existence where cultural similarities are more important than cultural differences.”

More from Culture

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNNahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECulture

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Culture

588 undergo breast cancer screenings on day 2
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE