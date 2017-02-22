3D artists begin work at City Walk

Dubai: Artists participating in the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival started working on their creations at City Walk on Wednesday, ahead of the official start of the event that will take place from March 1 to 7.

The festival will be open to public to watch some of the world’s most accomplished 3D artists, many of them pioneers of new styles and techniques, at work. City Walk will be transformed into an ‘open air canvas’ for the artists to create their works.

The week-long festival features the works of 25 international artists shortlisted for the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award, the world’s first award that recognises excellence in 3D art. Joining the international artists are some of the UAE’s most talented young national artists.

Dubai Canvas 2017 is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with Meraas, one of Dubai’s leading holding companies.

Ayesha Bin Kalli, project manager of Dubai Canvas 2017 said: “I would like to invite the public to come and see the master artists at work this week at City Walk. One of the key objectives of Dubai Canvas is to make art more accessible to a wider audience. By creating opportunities for the public to view the artists creating their pieces, we wanted to make this a truly interactive art festival. Getting a glimpse into the creative and technical processes of these wonderful artists is a treat in itself. I am sure that the artworks being displayed at the event will intrigue and amaze the audience and create memorable experiences for them.”

The Dh2.3 million Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award saw a total of 122 entries from 35 countries. Artists who submitted proposals for the Award represent almost 80% of the global community of 3D artists. The 25 artists shortlisted for the final round of the Award will display their creations at the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival.

A jury comprising of renowned international and local artists will evaluate the 25 shortlisted artworks to select three winners of the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award. The winners will be honoured at a ceremony to be held at the Festival. There will also be a ‘People’s Choice’ award based on votes from the public.

Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival 2017 aims to build on the success of last year’s Festival. The 2016 event, which featured the works of a wide array of artists from across the world, received an overwhelming response from both residents and visitors to Dubai.