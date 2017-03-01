Mobile
U2 sued for stealing tunes for ‘Achtung Baby’

The lawsuit says the band heard Paul Rose’s song after signing on with Island Records in 1989, the same year he provided a demo tape to studios

Image Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - Guitarist The Edge (L) and Bono of U2 perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo
Tabloid
 

A British songwriter and guitarist is claiming that rock band U2 and lead singer Bono stole one of his songs for their 1991 album Achtung Baby.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in Manhattan federal court, Paul Rose says U2 lifted elements of his song Nae Slappin for their song The Fly while they were looking for new inspiration.

The lawsuit says U2 heard his song after signing on with Island Records in 1989, the same year Rose provided a demo tape to recording studio executives.

Rose is seeking songwriting credit for The Fly and $5 million (Dh18.35 million) in damages and lawyer’s fees.

The New York Post reports representatives for U2 and Island Records did not immediately return requests for comment.

