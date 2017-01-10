The Weeknd climbs back to top of Billboard 200 with ‘Starboy’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The Weeknd climbs back to top of Billboard 200 with ‘Starboy’

Album initially debuted at No 1 after its release in November but has risen again thanks to no new entries in the top 10

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Canadian hip hop singer The Weeknd climbed back to the top of the weekly US Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, in a quiet week where no new entries cracked into the top 10.

Starboy, which was in the No 2 spot last week, sold 69,000 album units including 59 million album streams for the week ending on January 5, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The album initially debuted at No. 1 after its release in November.

The soundtrack to Disney’s hit animated film Moana climbed four spots to No 2 this week with sales of 64,000 album units, while Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic remained steady at No 3 with/s45,000 more album units sold.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Last week’s chart-topper, US a cappella group Pentatonix’ festive A Pentatonix Christmas, dropped to No 41 this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online song sales, Mars’ upbeat single 24K Magic climbed from No 7 to No 1 with 77,000 copies sold.

British singer Ed Sheeran is likely to make a big impact on the song charts next week after releasing two singles, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill. Both tracks made Spotify history over the weekend after breaking the streaming platform’s previous first-day record with a combined 13 million global streams, each tallying more than 6 million streams.

The tracks overtook the previous record holder, One Direction’s Drag Me Down, which was streamed 4.8 million times on its first day of release in August 2015.

More from Music

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Bruno Mars
follow this tag on MGNBruno Mars

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Bruno Mars
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Jamie Foxx to host ‘Beat Shazam’ game show

Life & Style Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats