Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Sharjah World Music Festival announces line-up

First group of artists include a fusion performance of jazz and Indian classical music

  • Mike del FerroImage Credit: Supplied
  • Deborah CarterImage Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

The annual Sharjah World Music Festival will feature a live collaboration between jazz musicians and the Indian sitar on January 9 at the Masrah Al Qasba Theatre. Dutch jazz trio — Mike del Ferro, Jeroen Vierdag and Bruno Castelluci — will intertwine jazz and Indian classical music. They will be joined by jazz vocalist Deborah J. Carter.

Niladri Kumar, renowned Indian classical and fusion musician who has toured the world alongside stalwarts like Zakir Hussain and John Mclaughlin, will also be performing at the show. Kumar has to his credit the creation of the ‘zitar’, a fusion instrument combining the sitar and guitar.

Tickets for the show start from Dh200 on ticketmaster.ae

The festival runs from January 6 to 14. For a full list of artists and schedules, go to www.sharjahworldmusicfestival.com.

More from Music

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

Also In Music

St Vincent to take on politics in 2017 album

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party