Sharjah World Music Festival announces line-up
The annual Sharjah World Music Festival will feature a live collaboration between jazz musicians and the Indian sitar on January 9 at the Masrah Al Qasba Theatre. Dutch jazz trio — Mike del Ferro, Jeroen Vierdag and Bruno Castelluci — will intertwine jazz and Indian classical music. They will be joined by jazz vocalist Deborah J. Carter.
Niladri Kumar, renowned Indian classical and fusion musician who has toured the world alongside stalwarts like Zakir Hussain and John Mclaughlin, will also be performing at the show. Kumar has to his credit the creation of the ‘zitar’, a fusion instrument combining the sitar and guitar.
Tickets for the show start from Dh200 on ticketmaster.ae
The festival runs from January 6 to 14. For a full list of artists and schedules, go to www.sharjahworldmusicfestival.com.