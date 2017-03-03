Mobile
Rod Stewart concert review: Abu Dhabi says ‘Aye’

From glittering costumes to his most beloved songs, the Scottish rocker left the audience wishing for an encore

Image Credit: Supplied photo
Rod Stewart’s Abu Dhabi show glittered in every respect
Tabloid
 

They were belting it out with the legendary rocker in the encore.

Still whistling and humming it while striding out of the du Arena, just like septuagenarian Rod Stewart continues to strut across his stage.

And most likely the “oooohoohoooo” riff of Do Ya Think I’m Sexy will be stuck in every gig-goer’s head for at least the rest of the weekend.

If the Scots rocker, 72 years young, really requires an answer, it’s still a resounding ‘Aye!’

Stewart’s Abu Dhabi show glittered in every respect.

From the costume changes of diamond encrusted designer trainers and diamond-coated shirts to the slickest of blue suits that the rocker realised he’d forgotten to do up his zip (jam on your nose, as it’s known as in Scotland).

Jammily, Stewart got out of that one by quipping: “You weren’t missing anything.”

He doesn’t miss a trick. And it’s only by actually seeing him live you fully appreciate the astonishing amount of hits in his back catalogue.

Maggie May, Tonight’s the Night, Baby Jane, Sailing, You’re In My Heart — and that’s only part of it.

His cover tracks of Downtown Train, The First Cut is the Deepest, I Don’t Want To Talk About It and Have I Told You Lately go down a storm — with the First Cut beautifully accompanied by a harpist.

The early tracks in Stewart’s set are played alongside backing vocalists and dancers clad in tartan kilts. The backdrop to the set features greenery resembling the Highlands.

Add the Celtic Football Club crest adorned on the front of drummer Matt O’Connor’s drum kit and it doesn’t take much to be whisked from the desert of the UAE capital to Stewart’s family land of Scotland.

The Celtic-daft rocker even played a highlights video of his beloved side’s 5-1 thumping of Glasgow rivals Rangers earlier this season during You’re In My Heart — which of course namechecks his favourites.

“A legend,” is how Dubai-based Ryan Quinn, one of a number of Celtic fans in the packed crowd, described the star.

Have no doubt that this legend can still rock a pair of tight trousers.

Come on sugar let me know…

