Review: Guns N’ Roses play for 3 hours in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Review: Guns N’ Roses play for 3 hours in Dubai

Iconic band return to the UAE and stay on top form for three-hour performance

  • The iconic Gun N Roses perform live at the Autism Rocks Arena on 3rd March, 2017.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • The iconic Gun N Roses perform live at the Autism Rocks Arena on 3rd March, 2017.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • The iconic Gun N Roses perform live at the Autism Rocks Arena on 3rd March, 2017.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • The iconic Gun N Roses perform live at the Autism Rocks Arena on 3rd March, 2017.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • The iconic Gun N Roses perform live at the Autism Rocks Arena on 3rd March, 2017.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
  • The iconic Gun N Roses perform live at the Autism Rocks Arena on 3rd March, 2017.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Tabloid
 

Members of a 30,000 capacity audience at Autism Rocks Arena on Friday night rolled their shoulders and cracked their backs in recovery after Guns N’ Roses played an almost three-hour set in Dubai. Yet somehow Slash, who had just played a song with the guitar held behind his head, still had energy to do a handstand once they were done. These guys are unstoppable.

The band was dressed in their instantly recognisable combinations of plaid, ripped jeans, bandannas, sunglasses and top hats. They arrived perfectly on time despite a traffic jam that had some of their fans still waiting outside. There was an accident on route to the gig that was going to turn the band’s 30-minute journey into a three-and-a-half hour one, so they went off-roading and got stuck in the sand for the “real Dubai experience”, according to frontman Axl Rose.

This tour marks the first time since 1993 that he and Slash have performed together. After an infamous falling out decades ago, Rose said that a Guns N’ Roses reunion would happen “not in this lifetime” — a phrase that has now been cheekily re-appropriated as the name of the tour.

Seeing them in top form on Friday night (the line-up was completed by Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese), you would’ve forgiven them their past transgressions.

The band powered through, in no particular order, It’s So Easy, Double Talkin’ Jive, Better, Estranged, Live and Let Die, Rocket Queen, You Could Be Mine, You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory (McKagan’s cover of Johnny Thunders), Coma, Nightrain and the sadly still relevant Civil War.

They got the more obscure songs out of the way in the first half of the gig (the acoustics sounded temporarily blown out at the start), but the second half of the gig was untouchable.

Rose, who occasionally leaned an elbow on Slash’s shoulder while he played, introduced his on-again-off-again friend as having come “from the depths of the unknown”. This, right before Slash launched into a mind-boggling seven-minute intro to one of the band’s most famous hits, Sweet Child O’ Mine.

Other songs that got the audience to lose their minds: Welcome to the Jungle, November Rain, Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door and set-closer Paradise City (accompanied by fireworks).

A personal highlight was when the band did This I Love, a rare stripped-down ballad that showed off their more melodic vulnerability. Slash’s wailing guitar and Reed’s dreamlike piano supported the star of the song, Rose’s chilling voice.

A roar erupted when they took their final bow just before midnight, making it clear the night was a success. Yes, the guys have naturally grown older and yes, the years of hard rock ’n roll living have made their mark, but if this show was anything to go by, they’ve still got barrels of energy to spare.

More from Music

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Dubai singer Shelea on Obamas’ standing ovation

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job