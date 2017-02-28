Mobile
Rapper Future’s self-titled album tops Billboard 200 chart

The rapper released another album, ‘HNDRXX’, on Friday, which Billboard said is projected to top the charts next week

Image Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Future performs during the SXSW Music Festival Friday March 14, 2014, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Rapper Future topped the weekly US Billboard 200 chart on Monday, scoring his fourth chart-topping album.

Atlanta rapper Future’s self-titled album sold 140,000 units in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan for the week ending February 23.

The rapper released another album, HNDRXX, on Friday, which Billboard said is projected to top the charts next week.

Future’s album knocked off last week’s chart-topper, the soundtrack to the Fifty Shades Darker film, which dropped to No 3 this week. Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic held steady at No 2.

New entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart this week included R&B singer Charlie Wilson at No 7 with In it To Win It, alt-rocker Ryan Adams’ Prisoner at No 8 and bluegrass-country artist Alison Krauss at No 9 with Windy City. On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You held onto the top spot with another 147,000 copies sold.

