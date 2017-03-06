Rapper Future makes history with back-to-back No 1 debuts

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rapper Future makes history with back-to-back No 1 debuts

The Atlanta rapper had entered at number one with a self-titled album and then returned a week later with a completely new album, ‘HNDRXX’

Image Credit: AFP
(FILES) This file photo taken on November 19, 2016 shows rapper Future performing onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Future on March 5, 2017, made history by debuting at number one on the US chart in back-to-back weeks with different albums. The Atlanta rapper had entered at number one on the Billboard sales chart for the week through February 23 with a self-titled album. He returned a week later with a completely new album, "HNDRXX." It debuted at number one for the week through Thursday, pushing the self-titled album to number two./ AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / KEVIN WINTER
Tabloid
 

The rapper Future made history on Sunday by debuting at number one on the US chart in back-to-back weeks with different albums.

The Atlanta rapper had entered at number one on the Billboard sales chart for the week through February 23 with a self-titled album.

He returned a week later with a completely new album, HNDRXX. It debuted at number one for the week through Thursday, pushing the self-titled album to number two.

HNDRXX sold 121,000 copies in the United States or the equivalent in streaming or downloads during its first week, according to the tracking service Nielsen Music.

It is unusual for artists to release albums with such a short gap, but longstanding promotional strategies have been increasingly evolving — especially in rap and dance music — as streaming shakes up the industry.

The 33-year-old Future, one of the leading forces in Atlanta’s rap scene, stays true to his signature style on the self-titled album with tracks that boast of his success and the delights of the rap lifestyle.

But the album ends on Feds Did a Sweep, a tale of a police raid that sets the stage for the more introspective HNDRXX.

On HNDRXX, Future reflects on his life and apologises for excesses. The album features appearances by two of the biggest stars in R’n’B, Rihanna and The Weeknd.

Future had enjoyed a boost in his profile in 2015 when he recorded a mixtape with one of the top names in hip-hop, Drake, called What a Time to Be Alive.

While Future is the first artist to replace himself at number one in debut weeks, nine acts have had albums at number one and number two at the same time.

Among them is Guns N’ Roses, who released Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II simultaneously in 1991.

More from Music

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Rihanna
follow this tag on MGNRihanna

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Rihanna
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Barbra Streisand blames Trump for eating habits

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash