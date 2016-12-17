Quincy Jones: Music moghul, mentor and role model

Quincy Jones is never at a loss for words and never in need of adoration, despite his almost undeniable charm. He has stockpiled both in equal measure over the past seven decades, epochs during which he worked with some of the greatest musicians that ever lived, earned 79 Grammy nominations and 27 statuettes, honours and degrees. You name it.

Even at the age of 83, and following two major brain surgeries, he says he’s proudly perfectly ‘vertical’ and enjoying life more than ever. He’s also a busy man, encompassed by all things musical and passionately driving his joint venture in the UAE with G3, the Global Gumbo Group, which aims to create career opportunities for musical artists in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“It’s exciting, I like my life,” he says with gladness written all over a face of rugged charm and roguish demeanour.

“I was on the shoulders of the great Count Basie, Ray Charles, Duke Ellington, so why not help nurture some talent and introduce them to the world.

Has he ever been interested in world music and collaborations with artists from the region?

He responds with a resounding, “Yes!”

“We’ve been talking about it,” he says. “There’s a girl from this region, from Beiruit, her name is Xriss Jor and man, is she an amazing singer. We did a concert here a couple of years ago and we brought over artists like Selina Gomez, will.i.am, Timberland for a concert and voted her No 1. Man can she sing.

“And that’s all that is important — can you do it [or] can you not.”

Jones was in Dubai for the opening of his signature jazz bar at the Pallazo Versace, Q’s, which marks the 60th anniversary of his first visit to the region, when he was a trumpeter and musical director with jazz great Dizzy Gillespie. At that time, in 1956, the band played to sell-out gigs in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran and Turkey.

What’s the story behind Q’s?

“We talked about it for maybe seven years,” Jones reveals. “And man did they deliver. It was at first going to be Q’s lounge & bar, then it turned out to be Q’s juke. Jazz bars are an American tradition, it’s the only place where [an] African-American could go after slavery, for everything — food, dancing, music, the blues.

“If racism in the world was left up to musicians, it would have been dead over 60 years ago. That’s the only thing that you can do whether you’re black, brown, yellow or white. That’s the bottom line.”

Do you think that a lot of people do not realise the power of music, the way that it can influence lives, like yours?

“Music is the most powerful thing on the planet,” he says. “I didn’t really get it until I was halfway through my career.

“I went to Paris for two weeks in the 50s and ended up staying for five years. I studied with the great Nadia Boulanger. They were defining years in my life.

“She said, ‘You jazz guys are hard to teach because you shack up with the music first and then you court it.

“I was studying to write music for symphony orchestras. It was amazing. God gives us only seven notes, the same seven notes are everywhere in the world,” he continues.

“Forget about languages because that’s the language that music gives. And it comes from God. Rhythm, harmony and melody … it’s powerful stuff man. It pulls people together because it’s the same language that everybody speaks. Whether it’s China, Brazil, Africa, wherever, it’s the same language and I’m so glad I can speak it man.

“I can’t drive a car but I know my music.!”

Coming from a jazz and blues background, and having worked with great musicians like Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Jackson, Paul Simon, how difficult was it to deal with the different genres.

“You think I’m ashamed of Thriller?” he inquires, mischievously. “One hundred and ten millions albums sold. Give me a break. It’s been an amazing journey and as Ray Charles always told me, ‘Man, you gotta be faithful and honour each genres. That’s what he said.

“Before the Duke [Ellington] died, he told me, ‘You are the ones that helped de-categorise American music. But get categorised, it’s important for the music.”

What were his thoughts on the current music scene, what sort of music did he listen to?

“I listen to Kendrick Lemar, Bruno Mars, Carmen, Araina Grande, Mary J Blige, Jennifer Hudson,” he says without having to think.

“The ones that are good and I know who’s good,” he adds with a laugh. “That’s what its all about. That’s the joy.

“Do you ever wonder why we came up with the names bee bop, doo wop, hip hop? They’re all part of the same thing.”

Is there anything that he still regrets about the world.

“Racism. It’s still very prevalent worldwide,” Jones says making an effort not to sound despondent. “We’ve come a long way but we’ve still got a long way to go.

“Ray Charles was 14 and I was 17 when he told me, ‘Protect yourself from racism.”

“But life’s been good. It’s an amazing journey and you learn never to give up. To keep going and doing the right things that you should be doing.”

Dubai. What keeps you coming back.

“This is an amazing place,” he says. “It’s like they left the world back in the 18th century. They’re so far ahead and to think this place, once the silk route with Turks, warriors, desert and camels has been turned into such an amazing place. It’s unbelievable.”

THE QUINCY JONES FACT FILE

BORN: Quincy Delight Jones Jr, on March 14, 1933, Chicago

SCHOOLING: Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts.

FAMILY: Jones has been married three times and has seven children.

COLLABORATIONS: Among the hundreds of performers Quincy Jones has collaborated with are Cannonball Adderley, Louis Armstrong, Charles Aznavour, Count Basie, Mary J Blige. Ray Charles, Nat ‘King’ Cole, Miles Davis, Celine Dion, Snoop Dogg, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald. Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Andy Williams and Amy Winehouse.

QUOTE/UNQUOTE

‘An unbelievable drummer. So creative I couldn’t believe it. This kid really is a 360-degree beautiful young cat that I believe has what it takes to make a life out of music.’

- Quincy Jones on Ollie Howell and his band who are the resident act at Q’s at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai

DETAILS

