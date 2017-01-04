Mobile
‘Pentatonix Christmas’ tops Billboard album charts

The five-member group from Texas sold 101,000 units for the final week of 2016

Image Credit: AFP
L-R:Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan, Kirstie Maldonado and Kevin Olusola
Tabloid
 

US a capella group Pentatonix extended its run at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart for a second week with A Pentatonix Christmas, according to Nielsen SoundScan figures for the final week of 2016 released on Tuesday.

The five-member group from Texas sold 101,000 units for the week and also saw its 2014 holiday release, That’s Christmas To Me, notch up another 42,000 units to take the No 9 spot on the Billboard 200.

In a week with few new releases, Canadian rapper The Weeknd rose to second place with his album Starboy, while R’n’B singer Bruno Mars was at No 3 with his latest album 24K Magic. The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

On the digital songs chart, which measures online song sales, Rae Sremmurd’s viral hit Black Beatles moved back into No 1, while Mercy, the Shawn Mendes piano ballad about heartbreak, soared 12 places to land at No 2.

British singer George Michael, who was found dead on Christmas Day, saw a surge in popularity. His 1984 hit Careless Whisper entered the digital song charts in spot 21, and other hits including Faith and Freedom found their way into the top 30.

