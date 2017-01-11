Mobile
New David Bowie EP marks first anniversary of death, 70th birthday

Four-track ‘No Plan’ includes the title track ‘No Plan’, ‘Killing a Little Time’, ‘When I Met You’ and ‘Lazarus’, from his final album ‘Blackstar’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Fans of David Bowie were able to mark the first anniversary of his death on Tuesday by listening to a new EP from the Space Oddity star called No Plan.

The four-track EP includes the title track, No Plan, Killing a Little Time, When I Met You and Lazarus, from his final album Blackstar.

The British singer-songwriter died two days after releasing Blackstar following an 18-month battle with cancer.

Downloads were available on Sunday, which would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday.

Fans left flowers, messages and pictures of the Heroes singer in front of a south London mural on Tuesday to mark the anniversary.

