New David Bowie EP marks first anniversary of death, 70th birthday
Fans of David Bowie were able to mark the first anniversary of his death on Tuesday by listening to a new EP from the Space Oddity star called No Plan.
The four-track EP includes the title track, No Plan, Killing a Little Time, When I Met You and Lazarus, from his final album Blackstar.
The British singer-songwriter died two days after releasing Blackstar following an 18-month battle with cancer.
Downloads were available on Sunday, which would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday.
Fans left flowers, messages and pictures of the Heroes singer in front of a south London mural on Tuesday to mark the anniversary.