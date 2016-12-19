Miguel to ring in 2017 in Dubai

Miguel

In the mood to be serenaded into 2017 by a Grammy Award-winning singer?

If yes, then your wish has been just granted as R’n’B artist Miguel will host a dinner party and herald in the new year with his hits playing in the background at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on Shaikh Zayed Road.

The singer, who recently put his own spin on Beyonce’s Crazy In Love for the film Fifty Shades Darker and has hits including Adorn and Sure Thing, will perform at the Novikov Dubai restaurant and lounge.

But the American singer doesn’t come cheap. The dinner and party package with a decadent Pan Asian-inspired touch will set you back Dh1,500. Reservations should be made 48 hours in advance. Walk-ins will be charged Dh500 just for entry.