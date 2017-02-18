Midnight Oil to play first world tour in 20 years

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Midnight Oil to play first world tour in 20 years

The tour, scheduled to begin in mid-April, will take the Australian rock band to 14 countries

Image Credit: REUTERS
Australian rock band Midnight Oil with singer/politician Peter Garrett (C) and (L-R) Jim Moginie, Rob Hirst, Martin Rotsey and Bones Hillman pose on a boat on Sydney Harbour, Australia, February 17, 2017 during the announcement of their "Great Circle" world tour later this year. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Tabloid
 

Australian rock band Midnight Oil said on Friday they will play their first world tour in 20 years, vowing to continue their political activism during the six-month, 50-show world tour.

The tour, scheduled to begin in mid-April, will take the band to 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand and to countries in Europe and South America.

The band’s frontman Peter Garrett — a former Australian government minister between 2007 and 2013 — said the group would not shy away from speaking their mind, taking a swipe at new US President Donald Trump.

“Healthy democracies sometimes need to react against craziness and ugliness and selfishness and stupidity,” said Garrett.

“You’ve got that in ample abundance in President Trump,” said the Midnight Oil frontman.

The band is no stranger to controversy.

An impromptu lunchtime protest performance in front of Exxon Mobile Corp’s New York offices criticised the company for the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1990.

In 2000, when playing at the official Sydney Olympics closing ceremony, the band performed while wearing clothes emblazoned with “sorry”, a direct reference to the then Australian prime minister John Howard’s refusal to apologise to indigenous Australians for their historic mistreatment.

In 2008, then Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd issued an apology to the country’s marginalised indigenous people, which aimed to herald a new era in race relations.

Midnight Oil has released 17 albums, with sales of more than 10 million worldwide.

More from Music

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Kevin Rudd
follow this tag on MGNKevin Rudd

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Kevin Rudd
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Drake says he shouldn’t have won rap Grammys

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring