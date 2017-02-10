Macklemore didn’t submit latest album to Grammys

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Macklemore didn’t submit latest album to Grammys

‘This Unruly Mess I Made’ didn’t make a splash on the charts or on streaming platforms like their multiplatinum debut ‘The Heist’, for which the rap duo (with Ryan Lewis) won in 2014

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2015 file photo, Macklemore performs on stage at Power 106's Cali Christmas 2015 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
Tabloid
 

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, the mainstream rap duo that swept the rap Grammys in 2014 and received backlash after besting Kendrick Lamar, didn’t submit their latest album for contention at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

A person close to the nomination process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, said Macklemore & Lewis didn’t submit This Unruly Mess I Made when submissions were due last September.

The album, the group’s second, was released last February. Like Macklemore & Lewis, Frank Ocean also didn’t submit his two latest albums for Grammys.

Representatives for the rap group and the Grammys, which will be presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

In 2014, Macklemore & Lewis won best rap album for their multiplatinum debut, The Heist, best rap song and rap performance for the crossover pop hit, Thrift Shop, and best new artist.

The group almost didn’t compete for those rap honors after the Recording Academy’s rap committee felt the duo should compete for pop awards instead because of their mainstream breakthrough, which included No 1 successes with Thrift Shop and Can’t Hold Us. Another single, the same sex anthem Same Love, peaked at No 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But that decision was later overturned, and Macklemore & Lewis went on to win big in the rap categories, beating out Lamar, who walked away empty-handed that year. But drama ensued a day after the Grammys when Macklemore said Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city should have won best rap album instead of The Heist.

The Grammys spectacle was at the centre of the group’s latest album title — called This Unruly Mess I’ve Made — and Macklemore was part of the conversation about contemporary white artists appropriating black culture, along with Iggy Azalea and Miley Cyrus. On White Privilege II, from This Unruly Mess, Macklemore raps about a white person’s position in society with black people fighting injustice, and even namechecks Azalea for appropriating black culture, along with himself.

This Unruly Mess didn’t make a splash on the charts or on streaming platforms like The Heist. It only sold 382,000 units (based on a combination of album sales, song sales and on-demand audio streams) according to Nielsen Music. (The Heist sold a combined 4.3 million units). The album’s first single, Downtown, did reach No 12 on the Hot 100 and featured Eric Nally, Melle Mel, Kool Moe Dee and Grandmaster Caz.

Nominees for this year’s best rap album including Drake, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, De La Soul, DJ Khaled and ScHoolboy Q. 

More from Music

tags from this story

Kanye West
follow this tag on MGNKanye West
Grammys
follow this tag on MGNGrammys
Miley Cyrus
follow this tag on MGNMiley Cyrus

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Kanye West
follow this tag on MGN
Grammys
follow this tag on MGN
Miley Cyrus
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Katy Perry gets political with new song

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?