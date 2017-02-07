Mobile
Lady Gaga announces world tour after Super Bowl

The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil

Image Credit: AFP
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Tabloid
 

Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer.

Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late on Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.

Several of her US dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.

The tour begins on August 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on December 14 in Salt Lake City.

