Lady Gaga announces world tour after Super Bowl
Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer.
Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late on Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.
Several of her US dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.
The tour begins on August 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on December 14 in Salt Lake City.