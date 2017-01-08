Mobile
Kim Burrell removed from BMI performers list

Organisation distances itself from gospel signer following her anti-gay statement

Image Credit: Arnold Turner/Invision/AP
Kim Burrell
The performing rights organisation BMI is the latest group to distance itself from gospel singer Kim Burrell after video surfaced of her referring to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A statement from BMI released on Friday said Burrell will no longer be honoured and she was asked not to attend their annual BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music event scheduled for January 14 in Atlanta.

The organisation said it wanted the focus to remain on the songwriters and the music.

TV host Ellen DeGeneres also uninvited Burrell from appearing on her show, where she was scheduled to sing I See Victory with Pharrell Williams from the soundtrack of the new movie Hidden Figures.

Messages seeking comment from Burrell were not immediately returned.

