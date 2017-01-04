Kim Burrell off Ellen DeGeneres show following anti-gay sermon

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kim Burrell off Ellen DeGeneres show following anti-gay sermon

The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie ‘Hidden Figures’ on the show

Image Credit: AP
Kim Burrell
Tabloid
 

Ellen DeGeneres says that Kim Burrell isn’t going to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as scheduled.

DeGeneres’ statement on Tuesday on Twitter came several days after Burrell refused to apologise for a sermon in which she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A tape of Burrell preaching at Houston’s Love & Liberty Fellowship Church was circulated online.

The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie Hidden Figures on Thursday on the show. DeGeneres is one of show business’ most prominent lesbians.

DeGeneres’ tweet read: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

There was no further comment from the show or DeGeneres.

Pharrell posted on Instagram that “I condemn hate speech of any kind,” making no specific reference to Burrell.

More from Music

tags from this story

Ellen DeGeneres
follow this tag on MGNEllen DeGeneres
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Ellen DeGeneres
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Blake Shelton-themed bars to open in Tennessee

Life & Style Gallery

Ice and snow festivals kicked off in Harbin

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest