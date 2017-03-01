Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick will be back in ‘Trolls 2’
Singer Justin Timberlake and actress Anna Kendrick will lend their voices to the upcoming sequel of the animated romantic comedy, Trolls.
Trolls 2 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, said executives from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures in a statement.
From the creators of Shrek, the film is based on the troll dolls created in the late 1950s by Danish woodcutter Thomas Dam, who didn’t have enough money to buy a Christmas present for his daughter.
In the first film, Timberlake voiced the curmudgeon Branch and Kendrick voiced the eternal optimist Poppy.