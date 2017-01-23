Justin Bieber slams The Weeknd’s music
Grammy award-winning singer Justin Bieber says he can’t listen to the singer The Weeknd’s music.
“That [expletive] whack,” Bieber said.
The Weeknd has recently seen kissing Selena Gomez, Bieber’s ex-girlfriend.
This isn’t the first time Bieber has slammed Gomez’s new relationship. He earlier said that Gomez was using The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, to boost record sales.
Bieber thinks the relationship is a strategic move on the part of the 24-year-old singer, who has previously dated Nick Jonas and German DJ Zedd in the weeks before releasing new material, as she is currently working on new material with the Starboy musician.
News of The Weeknd’s romance caused his ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, to unfollow Gomez on Instagram.