Justin Bieber may have punched someone...again

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Justin Bieber may have punched someone...again

Man alleges assault in June in Cleveland; incident is under investigation

Image Credit: AP
Justin Bieber performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

A Las Vegas man, who says Justin Bieber assaulted him in Cleveland eight months ago, has filed a police report about the fracas.

Thirty-four-year-old Rodney Cannon claims in the report filed on Tuesday with Cleveland police that the pop star took Cannon’s sunglasses inside a hotel after a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game on June 8. He says in the report that Bieber and possibly a bodyguard punched him, and that he wrestled Bieber to the ground to restrain him.

Bieber’s publicist didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the accusations.

Cannon referred questions on Wednesday about the encounter — and why he waited to file the report — to an attorney who also didn’t immediately return a message.

A Cleveland police spokesman says the episode is under investigation.

More from Music

tags from this story

Justin Bieber
follow this tag on MGNJustin Bieber

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Justin Bieber
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Midnight Oil to play world tour

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa