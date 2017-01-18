Hunt for top Filipino singing duo in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hunt for top Filipino singing duo in UAE

First of its kind singing showdown to discover the next biggest Filipino duet in the emirates

Pseudo Red
Image Credit: Supplied
On the March 10 grand finals, Expat Duets contestants will be joined by Philippine alternative rock band Pseudo Red, who will perform as a special guest.
 

Dubai: A first of its kind singing showdown has been launched in the UAE to discover the next biggest Filipino duet in the emirates.

Are we about to discover the next Sonny and Cher, Tatu or Savage Garden?

The debut edition of Expat Duets pits the most talented Filipino amateur and professional singers in a friendly showdown that puts the spotlight on their unique vocals. 

Auditions begin on Friday at Vegas club, Holiday Inn Hotel. Participants must be at least 21 years old. Pairs can be male or female, or of the same gender. On the March 10 grand finals, contestants will be joined by Philippine alternative rock band Pseudo Red, who will perform as a special guest. 

Don't miss it

What: Expat Duets, auditions

When: Friday, January 20, 5pm to 8pm

Where: Vegas nightclub, Holiday Inn Hotel, Bur Dubai

Registration: events@expatmedia.net and eventologistdubai@gmail.com

More from Music

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Belafonte to release new album on 90th birthday

Life & Style Gallery

Miss Universe beauties take Manila Bay cruise

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found