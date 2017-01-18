Hunt for top Filipino singing duo in UAE
Dubai: A first of its kind singing showdown has been launched in the UAE to discover the next biggest Filipino duet in the emirates.
Are we about to discover the next Sonny and Cher, Tatu or Savage Garden?
The debut edition of Expat Duets pits the most talented Filipino amateur and professional singers in a friendly showdown that puts the spotlight on their unique vocals.
Auditions begin on Friday at Vegas club, Holiday Inn Hotel. Participants must be at least 21 years old. Pairs can be male or female, or of the same gender. On the March 10 grand finals, contestants will be joined by Philippine alternative rock band Pseudo Red, who will perform as a special guest.
Don't miss it
What: Expat Duets, auditions
When: Friday, January 20, 5pm to 8pm
Where: Vegas nightclub, Holiday Inn Hotel, Bur Dubai
Registration: events@expatmedia.net and eventologistdubai@gmail.com