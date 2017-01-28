Grammys to honour Bee Gees with a tribute concert

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Grammys to honour Bee Gees with a tribute concert

Celine Dion, Andra Day, John Legend and Keith Urban among artists set to perform at ‘Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees’

Image Credit: AP
Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees in 1998.
Tabloid
 

The Recording Academy and CBS will pay tribute to the Bee Gees two days after the Grammys with a concert featuring a range of artists, including Celine Dion, Andra Day, John Legend and Keith Urban.

The show, “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees,” will mark the 40th anniversary of the pop legends’ soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever, according to a joint announcement released Friday.

Barry Gibb, the sole surviving member and co-founder of the Grammy-winning group who released a solo album late last year, will perform a selection of hits from the soundtrack, which won a Grammy for album of the year for 1978.

The concert will be taped February 14 at the Microsoft Theatre, to be broadcast on CBS later this year.

Little Big Town, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, Demi Lovato and the Pentatonix are among others to perform, with additions expected.

The Bee Gees “helped make Saturday Night Fever an emblem of 1970s pop culture,” said Neil Portnow, president and CEO of The Recording Academy. “With expert harmonies, undeniable groove and a personal charisma matching their onstage persona, the iconic band of brothers defined not just a genre, but a generation.”

Tickets for the show start at $25. Details are available at Axs.com.

The show is similar to joint tribute concerts with AEG Ehrlich Ventures honouring Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and Frank Sinatra.

More from Music

tags from this story

Microsoft
follow this tag on MGNMicrosoft

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Microsoft
follow this tag on MGN
satya nadella

Also In Music

Jam Morales back in Dubai in February

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads