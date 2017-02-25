Foo Fighters to headline Glastonbury

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Foo Fighters to headline Glastonbury

The US alternative rock kings had to cancel an appearance in 2015 after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg

Image Credit: REUTERS
The Foo Fighters perform "Honey Bee" at the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year show honoring Tom Petty in Los Angeles, California.
Tabloid
 

Foo Fighters will be one of the headliners at Glastonbury this year, they revealed on Friday while playing a secret gig not far from the legendary British festival.

The US alternative rock kings had to cancel an appearance in 2015 after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg, but will now play Worthy Farm on Saturday, June 24.

Organisers of the sold-out festival had already announced that Radiohead would headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night.

The announcement came at a secret Foo Fighters gig at the Cheese and Grain, a modest venue in Frome, in Somerset in southwest England, which was broadcast live online.

In a video beforehand, the band was pictured sitting on the structure of a stage in a field, chatting to Glastonbury organisers Emily and Michael Eavis.

“This is the main Pyramid Stage, the world famous stage, that you’re headlining on,” said Michael Eavis — before his daughter suggested that while they’re in the area, they play at the nearby Cheese and Grain.

Glastonbury’s Twitter feed later confirmed the news, saying: “We still can’t believe @foofighters came to Somerset to announce they’re headlining Saturday night this year. Just incredible. What a night!”

More from Music

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

New Order to make Middle East debut in Dubai

Life & Style Gallery

Oscars 2017: Winners in key categories

Life & Style Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe