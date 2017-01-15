Mobile
David Bowie, Little Mix, Emeli Sande up for Brit Awards

Britain’s top music awards ceremony takes place at the O2 Arena in London on February 22

Image Credit: PA
13/11/2008 File Photo of David Bowie arriving at the Keep a Child Alive annual Black Ball benefit event in New York.
Tabloid
 

David Bowie could be in line to receive two posthumous Brit Awards after being shortlisted on Saturday for next month’s ceremony.

Bowie, who died on January 10 last year, was nominated for best British male solo artist alongside Craig David, Skepta and Michael Kiwanuka.

He was also shortlisted in the British album of the year category for Blackstar, released on his 69th birthday — two days before he died.

The other nominees are grime artist Skepta for Konnichiwa — which won the Mercury Prize for best British album — The 1975’s I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, Kano’s Made In The Manor and Kiwanuka for Love and Hate.

Britain’s top music awards ceremony takes place at the O2 Arena in London on February 22, hosted by Canadian crooner Michael Buble.

Bowie won the best British male solo artist award in 2014 and in his acceptance speech, read in his absence by supermodel Kate Moss, he urged Scotland to stay in the United Kingdom.

Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande, Anonhni, Lianne La Havas and Nao were nominated in the 2017 best British female solo artist category.

Radiohead are up for the best British group award, where they face Little Mix, The 1975, Bastille and Biffy Clyro.

The best international group nominees are Drake and Future, Kings of Leon, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, A Tribe Called Quest and Twenty One Pilots.

The five shortlisted for best international male solo artist were Bon Iver, Bruno Mars, Drake, Leonard Cohen and The Weeknd.

The international female solo artist award sees a sibling rivalry between Beyonce and Solange, who are also competing with Christine And The Queens, Rihanna and Sia.

Brits’ colourful history

Singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man has already been named the 2017 critics’ choice award winner.

The statuette to be received by this year’s winners was designed by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.

The Brit Award ceremonies have been peppered with colourful incidents.

The 1989 Brits are best remembered for the shambolic presenting skills of model Samantha Fox and Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker stormed the stage in protest while Michael Jackson performed surrounded by children in 1996.

In 1998, Chumbawamba vocalist Danbert Nobacon dumped a bucket of iced water over then deputy prime minister John Prescott.

And Adele’s big moment was spoiled in 2012 when her victory speech was quickly cut short to make way for Blur.

