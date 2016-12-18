Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Common on teaming up with Ava DuVernay again

Rapper, who won the Oscar for his song in ‘Selma’ has written a song for the director’s new documentary ‘13TH’

Image Credit: Reuters
Rapper Common
Tabloid
 

American rapper Common said it was very special to team up again with director Ava DuVernay on her latest documentary 13TH, which deals with issues of race and the US criminal justice system.

The Chicago native, who won a 2015 Academy Award for best song Glory from DuVernay’s 1960s civil rights drama Selma, said it was important for him to work on her latest project.

“I think it’s very, very special. She is like one of those creative, passionate, intelligent beings and visionaries and is committed. So I’m like always saying, ok, what can we do?,” Common said in an interview.

The documentary argues that although slavery was officially abolished in the United States 150 years ago, it is still alive in the form of mass incarceration that disproportionately affects black people.

The film, which uses television footage, music and interviews with former prisoners, politicians and academics, owes its title to the 13th amendment to the US Constitution, which ended slavery in 1865.

Common released in November his eleventh album, Black America Again, which he hopes will spark a retelling of the black American experience and a past that includes lynchings, discrimination and other injustices.

The album includes the song Letter to the Free which was used in DuVernay’s documentary.

“I had written the first verse and then I watched the film and then I continued to work on the second verse. And she and I went back and forth as far as some of the ideas and what we wanted to hear in the second verse,” he said.

13TH is playing on Netflix. Black American Again debuted at number 25 on the Billboard 200 charts.

More from Music

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Netflix
follow this tag on MGNNetflix

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Netflix
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

St Vincent to take on politics in 2017 album

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party