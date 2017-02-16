Carlos Santana changes his tune on Beyonce

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Carlos Santana changes his tune on Beyonce

After saying Bey is just not a ‘singer’ singer, he issues a statement saying he respects her as an artist and as a person

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Acclaimed guitarist Carlos Santana is retreating on his remarks about Beyonce after aggressively poking the overly agitated Beyhive.

The rock icon was regaling singer Adele Adkins with more adulation following her record-breaking wins at the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday, including her victory over Beyonce’s Lemonade for album of the year.

“I think that Adele won because she can sing sing ... . With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she’s not a ‘singer’ singer, with all respect to her,” Santana, 69, told the Australian Associated Press ahead of his band’s New Zealand and Australia tour dates.

Santana, a 13-time Grammy winner who once performed with Beyonce in 2003 at a pre-game show for the Super Bowl, kept digging a hole by explaining why Adele won.

“She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props. She can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it. And this is why she wins,” he said.

Beyonce’s fans dragged Santana on social media, and the escalating furore prompted him to issue a statement on Facebook on Tuesday clarifying his remarks and lauding the showstopping performer.

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies [sic],” he wrote. “My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.”

Adele also praised Bey during her acceptance speech, saying that she couldn’t possibly accept the album of the year award.

“My artist of my life is Beyonce and this album, for me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” she said.

The British star elaborated on her remarks with reporters backstage after the show.

“I felt like it was her time to win,” she said. “What does she have to do to win album of the year?”

More from Music

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Adele
follow this tag on MGNAdele
Beyonce
follow this tag on MGNBeyonce
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleMusic

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Adele
follow this tag on MGN
Beyonce
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Midnight Oil to play world tour

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa