Bruno Mars brings uptown funk to the Grammys

Musician also nominated for album of the year as a co-producer on Adele’s comeback effort, ‘25’

Bruno Mars
Tabloid
 

Bruno Mars will bring his upbeat, funky swag to the Grammys stage.

The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday that the singer-songwriter-producer will perform at the February 12 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Mars, a four-time Grammy winner, is nominated for album of the year as a co-producer on Adele’s comeback effort, 25. He worked on the ballad All I Ask.

Other album of the year nominees include Drake, Justin Bieber, Sturgill Simpson and Beyonce, who is the overall top nominee with nine.

Adele, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban will also perform at the show, which will air live on CBS. James Corden will host the show.

Mars released his third album, 24K Magic, in November.

