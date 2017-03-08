Beyond the Barricade coming to Dubai
Beyond the Barricade, a musical theatre concert, will arrive in Dubai’s Madinat Theatre on March 14 and run until March 18.
Established in 1999, Beyond the Barricade features songs from Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Carousel and The Lion King, performed by a group of principal performers from Les Miserables.
The group has toured the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand. This will mark their first performance in Dubai.
Tickets, starting from Dh200, are on madinatjumeirah.com.