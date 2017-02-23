Horoscope: february 23, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Few signs are better at taking discussions, even those that are crucial, in stages. While some plan ahead in detail, you combine your superb intuition with your equally powerful capacity for observation, then learn what others actually have in mind, that is, their agenda. This will allow you to find your way around both genuine issues and the often puzzling concerns of others, and devise an arrangement everybody can live with.

Aries March 20 – April 18

For ages there’s been discussion about changes that would influence your daily life or way of working. But things have remained undecided for so long, you assumed nothing was happening. Between now and Sunday’s pivotal eclipse, those changes will take place. Disruptive as they’ll seem initially, they’ll be a very real improvement.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

Ordinarily, the last thing you’d want to do is leave crucial decisions up to those whose, on the best of days, judgement you question. Yet you’ve no choice. Tempting as it is to make suggestions, back off, wait and watch. Swiftly you’ll realise the individual in question is far cannier than you imagined.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

It’s worth looking back on the past few days, and in particular on any ideas or offers that came your way. While, at the time, you may have laughed them off, since then you’re wondering if you bypassed something amazing. You may have. At least go back and ask a few questions.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Every New Moon is about a fresh perspective. And because this Sunday’s is also an eclipse, which triggers breakthroughs, the time has come to make a few changes. While you’re already aware what some are, others are so vague you’re unclear what they’d involve. Ask. And don’t be shy.

Leo July 22 – August 21

Habits are easy to form and, as is the case with certain situations, difficult to break. The real problem is that, at least from your current perspective, you’ve no alternatives. It seems that way but, in reality, you need to alter those existing habits before you can spot anything new.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Being a Virgo, you’re not only logical, you’ve a remarkable knack for untangling the variety of problems others simply can’t deal with. Yet the deliberate stubbornness of one particular individual is as puzzling to you. Instead of struggling, it’s worth seeking the guidance of those who’ve greater experience at dealing with this issue.

Libra September 22 – October 22

There are many kinds of breakthroughs. Some are the result of your own analysis of dilemmas or, which is as likely, brainstorming with others. However, it’s worth waiting until this weekend’s eclipsed New Moon, and the fresh perspective it brings, before you attempt to turn any discussions into lasting plans.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Charming as those born under the sign of Scorpio can be, there’s a strong secretive streak. Only those who know you well are aware how much you keep to yourself. While those closest are accustomed to this, a new acquaintance isn’t, and because of that drawing some seriously incorrect conclusions.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

If ever there was a time to take a chance on a new idea or intriguing alliance, personal, romantic or business-related, it’s now. True, Sunday’s eclipsed New Moon will bring shakeups which, in turn, indicates a few unsettling moments. Still, what you learn when discussing those matters could create a rare bond.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

Planning ahead is wise but anybody who looks at the planetary activity for the coming week or so will acknowledge that even simple arrangements are unlikely to last as they were first conceived. While, obviously, you must make plans, ensure they’re flexible enough to ride out these changes.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

As an Aquarian, you thrive on new ideas, in the world and in others’ lives. Yet changes in your own life are another matter. For ages you’ve avoided getting involved in activities or pursuits that would mean rethinking your lifestyle. Now you have no choice. Do it. You’ll be glad you did.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Saying a flat ‘no’ to somebody who’s accustomed to having their way is never easy. Especially now, with the shakeups being triggered by the coming Pisces eclipsed New Moon. The trick is to firmly refuse to get involved in their dramas. Make it clear what’s acceptable and what isn’t, and say nothing more.