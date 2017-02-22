Horoscope: February 22, 2017

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The problem isn’t that you need to take a stand with certain individuals. This is nothing new and when your convictions are strong, you’ve no problem at all being forthright. The issue is the mood, which judging by the clash between Mars and the manipulative Pluto, will be one of suspicion and secrecy. Ironically, there may be little behind this façade, possibly somebody being a bit paranoid. Still, make it clear what’s acceptable and, even more important, what isn’t.

Aries March 20 – April 18

To you, the word ‘diplomacy’ means tedious, if not overlong, conversations and tiptoeing around the facts. Yet having been misunderstood recently yourself, you now realise how easy it is to draw the wrong conclusion and why certain matters need to be discussed at length and with sensitivity to others’ feelings.

Taurus April 19 – May 19

There’s talk of yet more changes in arrangements that have already been reorganised more than once. Pointless as this seems, by early next week you’ll realise why things can’t, and shouldn’t, remain as they are. The more flexible you are, the more swiftly you’ll recognise even unexpected events as being surprisingly worthwhile.

Gemini May 20 – June 20

Usually, if you sense somebody’s hiding something, you’ll assume it’s no big deal. Yet now your instincts are telling you their apparent secrecy isn’t just personal, they’re trying to take advantage of you. While direct questioning won’t necessarily result in a straight answer, it will make it clear you’ve spotted their manoeuvres.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Yet again you’ve come against the irrationally stubborn attitude of somebody close who is, mostly, easy to get along with. It’s just in certain situations they become impossible, and that’s exactly what you’re facing. Forget about tact or their feelings. Be frank and be bold, enough they’ll know you mean business.

Leo July 22 – August 21

In a few days’ time the communication planet Mercury joins your ruler the Sun in accenting one particularly complex matter. This suggests that while you’d be wise to raise this now, any discussions should wait until, perhaps, the weekend. By then everybody will be ready to talk things over frankly.

Virgo August 22 – September 21

Because this weekend’s eclipsed New Moon is about a fresh perspective, and accents close alliances, personal and those out in the world, the time has come to discuss persistent issues. Unrewarding as your past efforts to do this have been, it’s worth being optimistic. Breakthroughs aren’t just possible, they’re likely.

Libra September 22 – October 22

Being discreet is an art. It requires both timing, in that on occasion, certain matters are best left unspoken. But now things are different. They’re so altered that, while you’ll still need to carefully phrase what you say, it’s absolutely essential that others are told exactly what’s been going on.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Ordinarily careful planning isn’t just wise, it can prevent difficulties in the future. But judging by the exciting, if unsettling, planetary activity between now and early March, even the simplest of arrangements won’t last long. Knowing that, make plans but keep them simple, enough that they can be easily rethought.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Obviously you’d rather not disappoint those to whom you’ve made promises. Yet with every passing day it’s clearer that what seemed simple commitments are unlikely to proceed as intended. Rather than struggle to restore plans, discuss the situation frankly with those involved. While, naturally, you’re concerned, others will be surprisingly understanding.

Capricorn December 21 – January 18

As a practical earth sign, while you’re all for positive thinking and that sort of thing, you can’t really relax until your plans are becoming reality, they’re successful and there’s money in the bank. Yet judging by the current planetary emphasis on being optimistic, it’s an equally worthwhile investment.

Aquarius January 19 – February 17

The issue between now and early March isn’t what you’re doing or future plans but the practical side of things. This has to do with the obvious, money, but just as much involves your time and even your ideas. Once you’re focusing on these matters, you’ll realise why they’re so important.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Many Pisceans combine the deep intuitive side of your sign with a genuine appreciation for the scientific way of looking at things. Yet you’re always able to sense the others’ views. Now that you’re dealing with somebody who wants facts, and nothing else, it’s as if you’re speaking a foreign language.