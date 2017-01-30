Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere calls for open borders

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere calls for open borders

She is among a new breed of politically minded contestants

  • Iris Mittenaere of France blows kisses to the crowd after being proclaimed the new Miss Universe 2016Image Credit: AP
  • Iris Mittenaere (centre R) of France is crowned by former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach Image Credit: AFP
  • Contestants congratulate Miss France Iris Mittenaere after she was declared winnerImage Credit: REUTERS
  • Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe 2016 by 2015 Miss Universe Pia WurtzbacImage Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

Miss France Iris Mittenaere, 24, was crowned Miss Universe, a surprise winner whose name never came up in preliminary competitions that were once dominated by Latinas and Southeast Asian beauties — most of whom lost in the shortlists after many candidates turned political, global, and environmental activists.

Born in Lille, France, a dental surgery student and advocate of oral hygiene, Mittenaere said at the question and answer portion of the contest, “In France, we want to have the most globalisation that we can. We want to have the biggest exchange of people that we can. Maybe someday that will change, not now we have open borders.”

“Having open borders allows us to travel more through the world and to find out more about what’s out there in the world,” she added.

It mirrored French President Francois Hollande who said in Paris last November that his country “would accept 30,000 Syrian refugees over the next two years,” and committed €50 million (Dh196.3 million) for their housing. Syrians were not among the terrorists who attacked France in November 2015 and July 2016.

With a powerful crown on her head, something that French beauties have missed for decades, Mittenaere vowed that Miss Universe would be used as a platform for her ambitious advocacy: “Dental health and oral hygiene around the world.”

First runner up, Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier, 25, holds a Master’s Degree in optometry, is a researcher of optic nerve regeneration, and an earthquake survivor.

She captivated fans and the judges when she narrated how she survived the 7 magnitude earthquake that hit 26 kilometre west of Port-au-Prince on January 2, 2010. As a foreign student at Madrid’s Computense University in 2011, she said: “It was a great opportunity for me to show the beauty of Haiti and its culture.”

Pellisier speaks four languages, loves reading and going to museums.

Admitting she was a victim of bullying, Pellisier said: “I like to inspire others because I know what I’ve been through and I thought my life was over. I know guys thought your life was over with bullying and I feel the same way because I had to overcome that. IF I’m here today, it’s because I’m living my dreams and I want to fight for what I want in my life and I want you girls [to know you] can do the same.”

Her other advocacy includes concern for patients with cleft palate.

Pellissier repeated the achievement of Miss Haiti Gerthie David, who was first runner up in 1975.

Second runner up, Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar, 23, wears many hats: industrial designer, photographer, and environment activist.

During the question and answer portion, she turned political and alluded to United States President Donald Trump, saying, “Although there are presidents who don’t get along with others, we work together to unite. Campaigns; respect and inclusivity, [these are the things we need] to be able to have a social transformation that would educate our children.”

Breaking the ice, she chided host Steve Harvey, “A lot of people hate you,” referring to his slip-up when he declared Miss Colombia Ariadne Gutierrez the winner instead of Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach in Las Vegas in December 2015.

Making a similar remark, Wurtzbach told Harvey in her opening statement: “Steve I never got to thank you but thank you for making me the most popular Miss Universe.”

Miss Kenya Mary Esther Were, 27, model and marketing administrator for CNBC and Forbes Africa, and one of 13 top contenders also shared a political thought - she would have chosen Hillary Clinton so the US would have the chance to have its first woman president.

Trump has “divided Americans, and may not have been the choice of many people,” said Were.

More from Glamour

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourPageants

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Glamour

Iulia Vantur for Dubai brand Splash at LFW
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery