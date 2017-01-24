Miss Universe contestants walk for charity

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Miss Universe contestants walk for charity

Charity gala raises funds for Aids Foundation and other programmes supported by the Miss Universe Organisation

Image Credit: Benjamina Askinas/Miss Universe Organization
(L-R) Miss Universe Sweden, Ida Ovmar, Miss Universe Slovak Republic, Zuzana Kollarova, Miss Universe Honduras, Sirey Moran and Miss Universe India, Roshmitha Harimurthy visit Conrad Manila in the Philippines on January 20th, 2017.
Tabloid
 

Eighty-five Miss Universe candidates walked the runway on January 23 wearing the colours of the Philippine flag — blue, red and white — at the Miss Universe 2016 Charity Gala and National Gift Auction event at the Conrad Hotel in Manila.

The gowns for the benefit fashion ball were made by Filipino designers. Reigning Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach’s designer Albert Andrada was among those who organised the fashion show.

More than 1,000 attended the event and paid 150,000 pesos (Dh11,000) per table to support the charity fashion event.

The event also auctioned artworks and products from different countries and fetched 850,000 pesos for Aids Foundation and other charity groups supported by Miss Universe organisation.

More from Glamour

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourPageants

Also In Glamour

Katja, Swedish fashion designer, dies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day