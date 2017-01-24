Miss Universe contestants walk for charity
Eighty-five Miss Universe candidates walked the runway on January 23 wearing the colours of the Philippine flag — blue, red and white — at the Miss Universe 2016 Charity Gala and National Gift Auction event at the Conrad Hotel in Manila.
The gowns for the benefit fashion ball were made by Filipino designers. Reigning Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach’s designer Albert Andrada was among those who organised the fashion show.
More than 1,000 attended the event and paid 150,000 pesos (Dh11,000) per table to support the charity fashion event.
The event also auctioned artworks and products from different countries and fetched 850,000 pesos for Aids Foundation and other charity groups supported by Miss Universe organisation.