Miss Universe candidates shortlisted to top 10

10 contestants have been selected in swimsuits, evening gowns, and national costume rounds based on ranking of judges and online voting

Tabloid
 

Manila: Three Southeast Asian beauty queens, three more from the Western world, and four others from central and South America were shortlisted as early top 10 favourites in the Miss Universe beauty contest that will end in a coronation in Metro Manila’s Pasay City on January 30.



Antonella Moscatelli of Bolivia.


They were selected based on ranking of judges and online voting, as each of the 86 candidates showed off their beauty, curves and in evening gowns, national costumes, and swimsuits at SM’s Mall of Asia Arena late Thursday.



Marina Jacoby of Nicaragua.


More online voting could still alter and change the ranking, an organiser said.



Jenny Kim of South Korea.


A posting on You Tube, identified as “official”, showed an emcee naming three Southeast Asian favourites: Miss Indonesia Kezia Warouw; Miss Philippines Maxine Medina; and Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane.



Htet Htet Htun of Myanmar.


Also named “in the running” are Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar; Miss Brazil Raissa Santana; Miss Mexico Kristal Silva, and Miss Peru Valeria Piazza.



Roshmita Harimurthy of India.


Included in the coveted list were Miss Australia Caris Tiivel; Miss France Alicia Aylies; and Miss United States Deshauna Barber.



Miss Philippines Maxine Medina.


More than .75 million people were predicted to compete with the judges in voting online days and hours before the coronation night next week, organisers explained, adding that more changes are expected to happen.



Yuliana Korolkova of Russia.




Kezia Warouw of Indonesia.




Germany’s Johanna Acs.




Puerto Rico’s Brenda Jimenez.

