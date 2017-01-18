Mobile
Miss Universe candidates in Vigan, Philippines

Candidates for the beauty pageant participate in a fashion show at the history-rich town

Tabloid
 



Miss Universe Philippines, Maxine Medina (Image Credit: Mark Sullivan)


The candidates of the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant visited Ilocos Sur on January 15 and immersed themselves in Filipino culture by exploring the history-rich streets of Vigan. The historic town of Vigan has been included in the World Heritage List by Unesco since 1999.



Miss Universe Uruguay, Magdalena Cohendet. (Image Credit: Mark Sullivan)


Twenty candidates including Miss Philippines Maxine Medina wow the crowd in Vigan as the poised and stunning ladies paraded the streets of Calle Crisologo to Plaza Burgos wearing the Filipino terno, a one-piece gown with butterfly sleeves made by Filipino designers.



Miss Universe Vietnam, Le Hang (Image Credit: Mark Sullivan)


Among the candidates who participated were Miss Thailand, Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Great Britain and Miss Netherlands.



Miss Universe Netherlands, Zoey Ivory (Image Credit: Mark Sullivan)


The beauty queens also visited the Baluarte Zoo and enjoyed their encounter with wild animals.



Miss USA, Deshauna Barber (Image Credit: Mark Sullivan)




Miss Universe Brazil, Raissa Santana (Image Credit: Mark Sullivan)




Miss Universe Singapore, Cheryl Chou (Image Credit: Mark Sullivan)


