Miss Philippines Maxine Medina: A weight of expectations

The Philippine hope of winning back-to-back Miss Universe titles rests on the shoulders of a 26-year-old model-turned-beauty queen. Maria Mika Maxine Medina will try to sashay towards the ultimate title as she carries the weight of expectations of the host nation. If successful, the Philippines will retain the crown after Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach became the country’s third title holder in 2015 after Gloria Maria Diaz (1969) and Maria Margarita Moran (1973).

“My training is intense as I have been preparing for the pageant,” says Medina, who is a sporty runway, TVC and print model and a part of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines. “As days pass by, I feel that I’m becoming more confident. I’m getting better and I’m excited to represent our country.”

“I’m very happy that the Miss Universe pageant will happen here in the Philippines because I will be able to share [with] my fellow candidates that our country is not only rich in culture, but also in natural resources,” Medina adds.

As the Philippines winds down its preparations as host of the 65th edition of the pageant, 23 years after it hosted Miss Universe, Medina talks to Gulf News tabloid! about the pressure of being the hometown bet.

How does it feel to represent the host country. With the reigning Miss Universe coming from the Philippines, is there added pressure to make it two in a row for the Philippines?

I am pressured, but I guess it’s normal. I’m very confident to represent my country and to show the beauty of the Filipina. I have all the resources that I need, so I guess a back-to-back win is something that’s possible. It’s God’s will and destiny, too.

What preparations are you doing — diet, walking, Q&A, etc.?

I go to the gym everyday to workout. I read a lot and update myself about issues here and around the world. I practice a lot for the Q&A, from voice projection to organising ideas and answering questions. I also work on my pageant look so there are also make-up and hair styling sessions.

What do you think is your edge over the other candidates?

My advantage over the others is that I am able to freely express myself in my own ways. I am natural and I enjoy sharing what the Philippines can contribute to the whole world.

What do you think will help you win the crown?

Aside from doing my best, I think the only thing that can help me win the crown is having the full support, love and prayers from my family, friends and the whole country.

What advantages do Filipinos have, if any, in a pageant like the Miss Universe?

I believe that it is being optimistic. Filipinos in general have a positive mental attitude as we are able to appreciate everything. We are able to come out of our comfort zone. That’s when our colours start to shine and that’s when we’re noticed by everyone.

How prepared and competent is the Philippines to host the Miss Universe?

I believe that all is set for the pageant and that everything is 100 per cent ready. I am very confident that the 65th Miss Universe will be a success with the help of the government and it’s partners from the private sector.

Since winning the Binibining Pilipinas Universe, how is the journey so far? What are the challenges along the way?

The journey has been really great. The challenges were hard but I make sure that I learn from them. I’m so inspired because it is totally life changing. I have my own advocacy and I am more involved and aware about what is happening in the whole world and in my country.

What lessons have you learned along the way.

I learned that we must have our own purpose. Once we find it, we will be inspired to strive harder and reach our goals. We will also be able to inspire people’s thoughts and actions. Also, I learned to be more understanding, since I cannot please everybody. I learned how to handle criticisms. It’s a mindset.

What support and advice are you getting from Pia Wurtzbach and other previous Miss Universe contenders?

From Pia, she told me that, “this is you time you have to enjoy, relax and focus on your competition. I’m with you, everyone is with you in this journey.”

What’s your message to doubters?

I am very open to suggestions and to criticisms. I don’t mind people bashing me because that’s their opinion. I only want to focus on positive energy because the pageant is near.

How would you promote the Philippines among the other candidates and to foreign guests and spectators during the pageant?

In my own simple way, I will post as much as I can on social media. I can also make a series of videos and feature the locations to showcase the beauty of the Philippines.