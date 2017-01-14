Miss Philippines Maxine Medina: A weight of expectations

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Miss Philippines Maxine Medina: A weight of expectations

As her country hosts the Miss Universe pageant, the 26-year-old has an added pressure: that of winning a back-to-back title

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The Philippine hope of winning back-to-back Miss Universe titles rests on the shoulders of a 26-year-old model-turned-beauty queen. Maria Mika Maxine Medina will try to sashay towards the ultimate title as she carries the weight of expectations of the host nation. If successful, the Philippines will retain the crown after Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach became the country’s third title holder in 2015 after Gloria Maria Diaz (1969) and Maria Margarita Moran (1973).

“My training is intense as I have been preparing for the pageant,” says Medina, who is a sporty runway, TVC and print model and a part of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines. “As days pass by, I feel that I’m becoming more confident. I’m getting better and I’m excited to represent our country.”

“I’m very happy that the Miss Universe pageant will happen here in the Philippines because I will be able to share [with] my fellow candidates that our country is not only rich in culture, but also in natural resources,” Medina adds.

As the Philippines winds down its preparations as host of the 65th edition of the pageant, 23 years after it hosted Miss Universe, Medina talks to Gulf News tabloid! about the pressure of being the hometown bet.

How does it feel to represent the host country. With the reigning Miss Universe coming from the Philippines, is there added pressure to make it two in a row for the Philippines?

I am pressured, but I guess it’s normal. I’m very confident to represent my country and to show the beauty of the Filipina. I have all the resources that I need, so I guess a back-to-back win is something that’s possible. It’s God’s will and destiny, too.

What preparations are you doing — diet, walking, Q&A, etc.?

I go to the gym everyday to workout. I read a lot and update myself about issues here and around the world. I practice a lot for the Q&A, from voice projection to organising ideas and answering questions. I also work on my pageant look so there are also make-up and hair styling sessions.

What do you think is your edge over the other candidates?

My advantage over the others is that I am able to freely express myself in my own ways. I am natural and I enjoy sharing what the Philippines can contribute to the whole world.

What do you think will help you win the crown?

Aside from doing my best, I think the only thing that can help me win the crown is having the full support, love and prayers from my family, friends and the whole country.

What advantages do Filipinos have, if any, in a pageant like the Miss Universe?

I believe that it is being optimistic. Filipinos in general have a positive mental attitude as we are able to appreciate everything. We are able to come out of our comfort zone. That’s when our colours start to shine and that’s when we’re noticed by everyone.

How prepared and competent is the Philippines to host the Miss Universe?

I believe that all is set for the pageant and that everything is 100 per cent ready. I am very confident that the 65th Miss Universe will be a success with the help of the government and it’s partners from the private sector.

Since winning the Binibining Pilipinas Universe, how is the journey so far? What are the challenges along the way?

The journey has been really great. The challenges were hard but I make sure that I learn from them. I’m so inspired because it is totally life changing. I have my own advocacy and I am more involved and aware about what is happening in the whole world and in my country.

What lessons have you learned along the way.

I learned that we must have our own purpose. Once we find it, we will be inspired to strive harder and reach our goals. We will also be able to inspire people’s thoughts and actions. Also, I learned to be more understanding, since I cannot please everybody. I learned how to handle criticisms. It’s a mindset.

What support and advice are you getting from Pia Wurtzbach and other previous Miss Universe contenders?

From Pia, she told me that, “this is you time you have to enjoy, relax and focus on your competition. I’m with you, everyone is with you in this journey.”

What’s your message to doubters?

I am very open to suggestions and to criticisms. I don’t mind people bashing me because that’s their opinion. I only want to focus on positive energy because the pageant is near.

How would you promote the Philippines among the other candidates and to foreign guests and spectators during the pageant?

In my own simple way, I will post as much as I can on social media. I can also make a series of videos and feature the locations to showcase the beauty of the Philippines.

Expand

Share your views.

More from Glamour

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourPageants

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity